Meadows went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored in Thursday's 11-7 loss to the Nationals.

Meadows has started to get going after a slow start to his season. The outfielder is batting just .202 overall, but he's upped that to .281 over his last 10 games. Meadows continues to provide strong defense in center, which keeps him in the starting lineup most days, and he can provide a good mix of power and speed when he's at his best offensively. The 25-year-old does regularly sit against lefties, however, which limits his fantasy upside to a degree,