Tigers' Paul Richan: Sent to Detroit

Richan was traded along with Alex Lange from the Cubs to the Tigers in exchange for Nicholas Castellanos on Wednesday, Craig Mish of FNTSY Sports Radio reports.

Richan was grabbed by the Cubs with the 78th overall pick last season. He owns a solid 3.52 ERA in 122.2 innings of pro ball, most of which has come at the High-A level this season. He's paired a 23.4 percent strikeout with a strong 4.6 percent walk rate. The 22-year-old is still a few years away from pushing for a big-league roster spot.