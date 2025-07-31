Tigers' Paul Sewald: Dealt to Tigers
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Tigers acquired Sewald (shoulder) from the Guardians on Thursday in exchange for cash considerations or a player to be named later, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Sewald was diagnosed with a moderate teres major strain over the All-Star break and is not expected to be ready to pitch for the Tigers until early September, per Jon Morosi of MLB Network. The veteran reliever holds a 4.70 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 18:4 K:BB in 15.1 innings this season.
