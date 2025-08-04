Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said that Sewald (shoulder) was scheduled to play light catch on the field Monday, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Sewald will be built back up slowly after he was diagnosed with a moderate teres major strain in mid-July. The Tigers acquired him via trade last and immediately shifted him to the 60-day injured list, which makes Sewald ineligible to return until Sept. 10.