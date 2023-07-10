The Tigers have selected Wilson with the 76th overall pick in the 2023 First-Year Player Draft.

A chiseled 6-foot-3 prep lefty from Oregon, Wilson doesn't have much effort in his delivery, but he has still struggled with consistently repeating his mechanics. The big southpaw can touch 97 mph with his fastball, but he generally sits in the low-90s, where he can still be effective due to good ride/spin. Wilson's slider has plus potential and his curveball is also a solid pitch. There are a lot of quality ingredients here for a pro developmental staff to work with, and of course there is a lot of injury/reliever risk as well.