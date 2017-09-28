Tigers' Pedro Martinez Jr.: Signs with Tigers
Martinez signed with the Tigers on Wednesday, Ben Badler of Baseball America reports.
Unlike his father, Pedro Martinez, the 17-year-old prospect is an infielder. He's known as a contact hitter with solid defense, though scouts also say he can hit for power. Martinez is expected to report to the Detroit baseball academy in the Dominican Republic while he finishes his final year of high school. He's expected to focus entirely on baseball after he graduates in 2018.
