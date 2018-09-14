Tigers' Pete Kozma: Contract selected by Tigers
Kozma's contract was selected by the Tigers on Friday.
The Tigers required an extra infielder for stretch run after Jose Iglesias suffered a setback in his recovery from an abdominal strain. Kozma appeared in 15 games for the Tigers earlier in the season, hitting .175/.195/.300. As a 30-year-old with a career 53 wRC+, Kozma is unlikely to be anything other than bench depth over the final few weeks of the season, as the Tigers will presumably prefer to give at-bats to younger players who could be part of their future. Iglesias was placed on the 60-day disabled list in a corresponding move.
