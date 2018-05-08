Tigers' Pete Kozma: Headed to majors
The Tigers are expected to purchase Kozma's contract Tuesday.
Kozma will head to the big leagues after his contract was bought from Triple-A Toledo. The 30-year-old shortstop had a poor showing in the major leagues last season, slashing .111/.200/.178 in 39 games. He'll look to bounce back and provide meaningful contributions for Detroit, likely as a bench player.
