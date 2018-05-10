Kozma got the start at second base and hit ninth in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the Rangers, going 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a second run scored.

The homer was his first in the big leagues since 2013, when he was a Cardinal. Neither Dixon Machado nor Niko Goodrum has done much at the plate so far this season, so Kozma could get a long look at the keystone while he's with the Tigers, but the 30-year-old's .567 career OPS doesn't indicate he'll be any kind of improvement.