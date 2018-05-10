Tigers' Pete Kozma: Pops first homer of 2018
Kozma got the start at second base and hit ninth in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the Rangers, going 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a second run scored.
The homer was his first in the big leagues since 2013, when he was a Cardinal. Neither Dixon Machado nor Niko Goodrum has done much at the plate so far this season, so Kozma could get a long look at the keystone while he's with the Tigers, but the 30-year-old's .567 career OPS doesn't indicate he'll be any kind of improvement.
More News
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Acuna climbs
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Podcast: Worryometer Wednesday
Fantasy owners are fed up with some struggling hitters and pitchers. We’ll weigh in with our...
-
Waivers: Picking a closer in Toronto
Heath Cummings looks at the closer options in Toronto and other waiver wire adds.
-
Is Matt Adams worth the hype?
Matt Adams is getting at-bats and making the most of them, but Scott White says we've seen...
-
Stalled Six: Seeking signs of life
Take a deep breath. These six prime players have been disappointments, but Chris Towers says...
-
Podcast: Hitters to watch
Did Fernando Romero leap towards the top of the rookie starting pitcher rankings, and which...