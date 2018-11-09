Kozma agreed to a minor-league contract that includes and invitation to spring training with Detroit on Friday.

Kozma will remain in the Tigers' organization for the second straight season after spending a majority of the 2018 campaign at the Triple-A level. He is set to compete for an Opening Day spot in spring training, but the 30-year-old shouldn't be viewed as anything more than a depth piece after slashing .217/.236/.348 in 27 games with the big-league team last year.