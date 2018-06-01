Kozma was designated for assignment by the Tigers on Friday, Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press reports.

A spot was needed for Miguel Cabrera and Kozma was the roster casualty. Kozma saw a brief stretch of regular playing time in mid-May but his opportunities dried up in a hurry -- he had logged just 12 at-bats in the past two weeks. The 30-year-old will now be subjected to waivers.