The Tigers reassigned Kozma to their minor-league camp Thursday.

Kozma made 39 appearances with the Rangers and Tigers last season, but his value came almost entirely on defense, as he slashed a porous .111/.200/.178 across 51 plate appearances. With higher-upside utility options on hand in JaCoby Jones and Niko Goodrum, it likely wasn't a tough decision for the Tigers to dismiss Kozma, who is expected to report to Triple-A Toledo to begin the season.