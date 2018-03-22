Tigers' Pete Kozma: Sent to minors camp
The Tigers reassigned Kozma to their minor-league camp Thursday.
Kozma made 39 appearances with the Rangers and Tigers last season, but his value came almost entirely on defense, as he slashed a porous .111/.200/.178 across 51 plate appearances. With higher-upside utility options on hand in JaCoby Jones and Niko Goodrum, it likely wasn't a tough decision for the Tigers to dismiss Kozma, who is expected to report to Triple-A Toledo to begin the season.
More News
-
Tigers' Pete Kozma: Joins Tigers on minor-league deal•
-
Pete Kozma: Released by Texas•
-
Rangers' Pete Kozma: Sent outright to Triple-A•
-
Rangers' Pete Kozma: Designated for assignment•
-
Rangers' Pete Kozma: Strikes out three times in starting role•
-
Rangers' Pete Kozma: Utility infielder striking out far too often•
-
Final H2H points mock draft
Coming up on the biggest draft weekend of the year, Head-to-Head points owners have one last...
-
Crowded lineups: Who wins out?
Chris Towers takes a look at those teams that might be too crowded to let everyone live up...
-
Podcast: Sleepers and breakouts
Need some sleepers and breakouts before you draft? Scott White provides four of each on today’s...
-
Spring Takes: Claudio out as closer?
Steven Matz and Matt Harvey are getting attention, but David Price and Julio Teheran deserve...
-
Fantasy baseball: Fade Kershaw, Machado
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...
-
Top 10 (non-Acuna) prospects to stash
We all know about Ronald Acuna, but he's not the only top prospect ticketed for the minors...