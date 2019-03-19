Tigers' Pete Kozma: Shifts to minors camp
The Tigers reassigned Kozma to their minor-league camp Tuesday, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
Kozma played in 27 games for the Tigers in 2018, slashing .217/.236/.348 across 73 plate appearances. Assuming he sticks around in the organization, Kozma will likely begin 2019 at Triple-A Toledo and could get the call to the big leagues if the Tigers are in need of a utility infielder at any point.
