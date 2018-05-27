Kozma is out of the lineup Sunday against the White Sox, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Kozma enjoyed a run of six consecutive starts in mid-May, but after batting just 4-for-25 over that stretch, he has been buried on the bench ever since. The 30-year-old could be at risk of losing his spot on the active roster when Miguel Cabrera (hamstring) is likely reinstated from the 10-day disabled list during the upcoming week.