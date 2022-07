The Tigers have selected Graham with the 51st overall pick in the 2022 first-year player draft.

A very smooth operator, Graham has a power/speed blend in a very wiry 6-foot-4, 171-pound frame. He may struggle to add good weight, given how skinny he still is, but he should be able to stick on the left side of the infield. He hit .335/417/.640 with 20 home runs and 34 steals as a junior at Oklahoma.