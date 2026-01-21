Bickford signed a minor-league contract with the Tigers on Tuesday, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Bickford spent time with the Cubs' and Phillies' Triple-A affiliates in 2025, posting a 3.38 ERA and 0.98 WHIP to go with a 54:17 K:BB across 48 total innings. The 30-year-old righty will likely spend the majority of 2026 at Triple-A Toledo but could return to the big leagues if he continues to find success in the minors.