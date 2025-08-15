Montero (1-1) worked 1.1 scoreless innings of relief to earn the win in Thursday's 4-3, 11-inning victory over the Twins. He struck out two.

Montero was needed to record the final four outs of the game, as Kyle Finnegan pitched earlier in the contest and Will Vest wasn't used after recording a save Wednesday. While Montero has pitched better his last two appearances after a rough debut with the Tigers, the veteran righty is still hard to trust with a 5.52 ERA and 1.39 WHIP on the season. He'll continue to work in a middle-relief role, with Finnegan and Vest seeing the bulk of Detroit's late-inning work.