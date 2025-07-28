The Tigers acquired Dobnak and Chris Paddack from the Twins on Monday in exchange for Enrique Jimenez, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Dobnak made one extended relief appearance for the Twins earlier this season but has spent nearly all of 2025 at Triple-A St. Paul, where he's posted a 7.12 ERA and 42:35 K:BB over 60.2 frames. He's making $3 million this season, so his inclusion in the deal is likely just a means for the Twins to unload a little more salary.