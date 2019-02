Garrett has shown good velocity in camp, but Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire said the right-hander's breaking stuff will determine whether he makes the Opening Day roster, Glenn Sattell of MLB.com reports.

"We know he's got velo," Gardenhire said. "We know he throws it near 100 mph when he's on his game. But you still have to spin it in this league. You can't just power through it." Garrett was snagged in the Rule 5 draft back in December, meaning the Tigers will have to keep the 26-year-old on the 25-man roster all season or waive him. Garrett will probably start in a low-leverage bullpen role if the Tigers keep him around, but his velocity makes him someone to keep an eye on later in the season, especially if he makes strides with his breaking pitches.