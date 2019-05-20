Garrett cleared outright waivers Monday, Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Garrett made 13 appearances for the Tigers, allowing 14 earned runs in 15.1 innings while walking more batters (13) than he struck out (10). As a Rule 5 pick, he'll have to be offered back to the Rangers for $50,000 before the Tigers can send him to the minors.

