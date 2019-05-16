Garrett was designated for assignment by the Tigers on Thursday, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

This comes after the Rule 5 pick allowed four runs during Thursday's loss to the A's, marking the sixth straight appearance he's allowed at least one run. Should Garrett, who owns an 8.22 ERA, 2.41 WHIP and 10:13 K:BB in 15.1 innings this season, pass through waivers unclaimed, he'll be offered back to the Rangers. Sandy Baez was promoted to the majors in a corresponding move.