Tigers' Reed Garrett: Snagged by Detroit

Garrett was selected by the Tigers with the fifth pick in the Rule 5 draft.

Garrett, a 25-year-old righty, made 16 appearances for the Rangers at Triple-A last season, logging a 2.84 ERA, 1.63 WHIP and 15 strikeouts in 19 innings. He should primarily work in low-leverage situations in 2019.

