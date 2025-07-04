Olson (finger) was activated from the 15-day injured list prior to his start Friday against the Guardians.

Olson hasn't pitched in the big leagues since May 17, but he made three rehab starts, building up to four innings in his most recent outing June 25 at Triple-A. He has a 2.96 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 51:19 K:BB in 48.2 innings through nine big-league starts this season.