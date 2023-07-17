Olson (1-3) allowed two runs on six hits across 5.1 innings to take the loss Sunday against the Mariners. He had no walks and struck out five.

Olson pitched pretty well but got no run support in the 2-0 defeat. The rookie was limited to just 75 pitches after working in long relief his last two appearances, though he may be able to build that number up if he sticks in the rotation moving forward. Olson has looked good lately, compiling a 2.33 ERA over his last five games (19.1 innings), lowering his season ERA to a solid 3.96. He's tentatively set to take the mound again Friday against the Padres.