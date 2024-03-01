Olson allowed two runs on four hits across two innings in Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Red Sox. He struck out three.

Olson allowed two runs for the second straight time in Grapefruit League play, though he cut back on the walks after allowing three free passes across 1.2 innings Saturday. He also showed better swing-and-miss stuff after not recording any strikeouts in his last start. The righty is in the mix to start for a rebuilding Detroit team in 2024, and if Olson can keep the walks in check, he may be able to take a step forward in his second MLB season.