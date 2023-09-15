Olson (4-7) earned the win Thursday, allowing one run on two hits and four walks over six innings against the Reds. He struck out seven.

Olson didn't allow a hit until the sixth inning when Jake Fraley singled to open the frame. The right-hander then surrendered a solo homer to Spencer Steer two batters later but was still able to get through the inning and earn his fourth win of the season. Olson has now allowed two earned runs or fewer in three consecutive starts to open the month, going at least six innings on each occasion. He's also recorded at least seven strikeouts in three of his last five outings.