Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said Tuesday that Olson's right shoulder injury is considered mild after the pitcher underwent further testing, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Olson was removed early in his start Saturday against the Blue Jays and was subsequently placed on the 15-day injured list with what was referred to as a right shoulder strain. The good news is that Olson appears to have avoided structural damage, though a timetable for his return remains unclear.