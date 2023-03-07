site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Tigers' Reese Olson: Cleared for all activities
RotoWire Staff
Olson (abdomen) has been cleared for all baseball activities, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.
Olson has been slowed by abdominal soreness this spring but is now ready to roll. It's not clear when he might make his Grapefruit League debut but it shouldn't be long.
