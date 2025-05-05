Olson (4-2) got the win over the Angels on Sunday, tossing 5.2 scoreless innings while allowing three hits and three walks. He struck out eight.

Olson posted his third scoreless start this season of at least five innings. Sunday was also his third straight start with at least seven strikeouts, as his swing and miss stuff has taken a noticeable jump from last season. Over his last four outings, Olson has a 1.14 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 27:9 K:BB in 23.2 innings. He lines up for a home matchup against the Rangers in his next start.