Olson (0-4) took the loss Friday against the Royals after he allowed one run on three hits and three walks over seven innings. He struck out eight.

The right-hander allowed a run on two hits, a walk and a sacrifice fly during the third inning but otherwise kept Kansas City off the board. It wasn't enough to prevent Olson's fourth straight loss, however, as Detroit was shut out for the third time this season. Despite the ugly record, the 24-year-old has a strong 3.18 ERA through five starts, though a 1.31 WHIP and 26:11 K:BB aren't quite as attractive.