Olson (2-5) earned the win Thursday, allowing two hits and three walks over six scoreless innings against Minnesota. He struck out eight.

The rookie right-hander turned in the best start of his young career, outdueling opposing starter Kenta Maeda to earn the victory. Olson had been mired in mediocrity in his previous four starts since rejoining Detroit's rotation July 16, going 0-3 with a 6.33 ERA and 1.45 WHIP across 21.1 innings during that stretch. The 24-year-old currently lines up for a rematch versus Minnesota next week.