Olson allowed four hits over six shutout innings in a no-decision Monday. He struck out eight during the loss to Atlanta.

Olson spread four hits across a quality start and never faced much of a threat. It was a much-needed rebound performance after he'd gone 0-3 with a brutal 10.43 ERA over his previous three starts. He generated 16 whiffs Monday, including seven via the changeup. It was his highest total since forcing a season-high 17 on April 15. Olson is now sporting a 3.39 ERA with a 69:23 K:BB through 77 innings. His next start is projected to be at home against the White Sox.