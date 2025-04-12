Olson allowed four runs on six hits and three walks while striking out three over 4.1 innings, taking a no-decision Friday versus the Twins.

Olson was doing fine initially, but the Twins put together a three-run tally in the fifth inning that chased him from the game. The right-hander finished with 90 pitches (48 strikes), and he's failed to complete five innings twice in three starts so far. He's pitched to a 6.00 ERA, 1.67 WHIP and 13:8 K:BB over 15 innings. Getting the walk rate down closer to his career-average mark coming into the season (2.8 BB/9) will go a long way to getting the rest of his numbers in line. Olson's next start is projected to be at Milwaukee next week.