Olson (1-4) took the loss Friday, allowing five runs on seven hits and two walks over five innings in a 5-4 loss against San Diego. He struck out five.

Three of the five runs Olson allowed were due to Juan Soto's pair of home runs, but the right-hander was able to settle down and tossed two scoreless frames before getting replaced. The lack of run support has emerged as a trend for Olson, who's made back-to-back starts following the All-Star break. During those outings, he's allowed seven runs on 13 hits and two walks while posting 10 strikeouts over 10.1 innings, but the Padres haven't scored with him on the mound in either of those contests. Olson's spot at the back of Detroit's rotation is far from secure, but he figures to get at least one more look with Alex Faedo still at Triple-A Toledo.