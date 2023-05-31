The Tigers will call up Olson from Triple-A Toledo on Friday to start their series opener with the White Sox, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

As anticipated, Olson will be joining the Tigers in Chicago for what will be his MLB debut as he steps into the rotation for the injured Eduardo Rodriguez (finger). The 23-year-old right-hander owns a poor 6.38 ERA and 1.77 WHIP over 36.2 innings at Triple-A this season, but he's looked far sharper over his last six starts with Toledo. During that stretch, he's turned in a 3.00 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 32:15 K:BB across 27 innings. Given that Olson hasn't covered more than five innings in any start this season, he could struggle to work deep enough into his upcoming outings with the big club to qualify for wins.