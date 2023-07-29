Olson did not factor into the decision Friday, allowing four runs on eight hits over six innings against the Marlins. He struck out two and did not record a walk.

Olson made his third straight start following the All-Star break and completed at least six innings for the first time this season. However, the right-hander continues to struggle with the long ball, having now allowed four over his past three starts and eight across 11 total appearances. Olson has been able to eat up innings at the big-league level, but overall, his results have been subpar and his role remains in flux.