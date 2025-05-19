The Tigers placed Olson on the 15-day injured list Monday with a right ring finger injury, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

It's not clear when or how Olson was injured, but he showed no signs of being hurt his last time out Saturday against the Blue Jays, tossing six scoreless innings. The timing is poor, as the right-hander has logged a 1.60 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 38:11 K:BB through 33.2 innings over his last six starts. Olson will be eligible for activation June 2, but it's uncertain whether he'll be ready on that date.