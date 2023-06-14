Olson (0-2) took the loss in the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader against Atlanta, coughing up seven runs (six earned) on five hits and two walks over 3.1 innings as Detroit fell 10-7. He struck out two.

The Tigers handed Olson a 4-0 lead after two innings against Atlanta ace Spencer Strider, but Olson quickly squandered it and got chased after 89 pitches (57 strikes). It was a sudden wake-up call for the rookie right-hander after he'd held the White Sox and Phillies in check in his first two big-league appearances, but his spot in the rotation is likely secure until some of Detroit's injured pitchers begin returning from the IL, with Alex Faedo (finger) and Tarik Skubal (elbow) at the head of the queue. Olson will take a 6.08 ERA and 11:4 K:BB through 13.1 innings into his next outing, which could come at home early next week against the Royals.