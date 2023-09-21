Olson (5-7) earned the win Wednesday over the Dodgers, allowing one run on two hits and two walks while striking out five over six innings.

Olson was very sharp, keeping the Dodgers' off the board until Max Muncy's solo home run in the sixth inning. Through four outings in September, Olson has allowed four runs across 25.2 innings, posting quality starts in each appearance. He's now at a 4.13 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 96:31 K:BB through 98 innings over 20 outings (17 starts) this season. He's projected for a favorable home start versus the Royals next week.