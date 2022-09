Olson was placed on the 7-day injured list at Double-A Erie on Saturday for an undisclosed reason, Emily Waldon of Baseball America reports.

Olson struggled at Erie over the last few months, posting a 4.99 ERA and 1.39 WHIP in 61.1 innings over his last 13 appearances. The nature of his injury hasn't yet been revealed, and it's unclear when he'll be back to full health.