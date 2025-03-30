Olson (0-1) took the loss against the Dodgers on Saturday, allowing four runs on four hits and two walks while striking out five batters over 4.2 innings.

Olson allowed a tolerable six baserunners -- including one on an intentional walk -- in his 4.2 innings, but three of the four hits against him went for extra bases. He entered the fifth frame holding his own in a 2-2 tie, but a two-out, two-run double by Teoscar Hernandez marred Olson's stat line and lined him up to take the loss. The right-hander did manage to notch five strikeouts and get 10 whiffs, so there were some positives to take away despite the defeat. Olson's second start of the campaign is tentatively scheduled to be a considerably softer matchup against the White Sox next weekend.