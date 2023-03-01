Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said Olson (abdomen) is day-to-day after he underwent an MRI on Wednesday that revealed no strain, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

Olson will likely be sidelined for a few days while he recovers from abdominal soreness, but the encouraging results from the MRI should be enough for him to steer clear of an extended absence. The left-hander is expected to open the season at Triple-A Toledo, and he should be able to get in some appearances in the Grapefruit League if he experiences no setbacks once he resumes throwing.