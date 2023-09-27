Olson did not factor into the decision Tuesday, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks over 5.2 innings against Kansas City. He struck out seven.

The 24-year-old allowed just one unearned run, courtesy of his own throwing error, through the first five frames Tuesday. He surrendered his only earned run on back-to-back hits to start the sixth and despite punching out the next two batters, Olson was lifted after 5.2 innings and 92 pitches, much to the dismay of fantasy managers in leagues that reward quality starts. After surrendering six earned runs to the Cubs on Aug. 22, Olson has held opponents to fewer than three tallies in six consecutive outings, posting a 1.51 ERA, 0.87 WHIP and 35:13 K:BB across 35.2 innings. During that same stretch, the right-handed rookie lowered his season-long ERA from 5.29 to 3.99, considerably increasing his fantasy draft stock for the 2024 campaign.