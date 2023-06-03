Olson (0-1) took the loss Friday versus the White Sox, allowing two runs on two hits and a walk while striking out six over five-plus innings.

Olson traded zeroes with Mike Clevinger for five frames, but the White Sox were able to make some noise against him and reliever Will Vest in the sixth. Despite the end result, it was an encouraging big-league debut for Olson, though the White Sox are far from the toughest team in the league. If the right-hander gets another turn in the rotation, he lines up for a road start in Philadelphia next week.