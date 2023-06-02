The Tigers recalled Olson from Triple-A Toledo on Friday ahead of his start against the White Sox.

Olson will enter the Tigers' rotation in place of the injured Eduardo Rodriguez (finger). The 23-year-old righty doesn't have great stats in Triple-A this season, but he's been able to put it together as of late. Over his last three starts with Toledo, he's allowed two runs in 14.1 innings while maintaining a 22:6 K:BB ratio. Olson collects strikeouts at an impressive rate, but his inability to work deep into games limits his fantasy value.