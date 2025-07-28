Tigers president of baseball operations Scott Harris said Monday that Olson has been placed on the 60-day injured list and will miss the rest of the regular season due to a right shoulder strain, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

According to Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press, the Tigers are still leaving the door open for Olson to return for the postseason, though even if he's back in action by October, the right-hander could be limited to a relief role. Olson wasn't known to be dealing with an injury, but the shoulder strain helps explain why he was uncharacteristically lacking in command during his most recent start Thursday, when he was handed a loss against the Blue Jays after allowing five earned runs on six hits -- including two home runs -- and two walks in 5.2 innings. The Tigers acquired right-hander Chris Paddack from the Twins on Monday, and he'll end up taking over Olson's spot in the rotation.