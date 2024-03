Olson tossed three scoreless innings in Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against Atlanta. He allowed two hits and struck out four.

Olson pitched well against an Atlanta lineup that featured a few of the team's regulars. The young righty came into the contest having allowed four runs across his first 3.2 innings this spring. Olson is locked into a battle for one of Detroit's final rotation spots, with Matt Manning and Alex Faedo presumably in the mix as well.