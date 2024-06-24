Olson (2-8) earned the win after he pitched 6.1 innings, surrendering two runs on four hits while striking out three batters in Sunday's 11-2 win over the White Sox.

Olson tossed six scoreless frames before running into some trouble in the top of the seventh, ultimately exiting the game with one out and runners on second and third. Both runs came around to score on a two-out single by Nicky Lopez off reliever Will Vest. Nonetheless, Olson has now recorded back-to-back quality starts after three-start stretch where he gave up 17 earned runs over 14.2 innings to open June. The right-hander will carry a 3.35 ERA into his next projected start Friday on the road against the Angels.