Olson tossed 5.2 scoreless innings but did not factor into the decision in Monday's 10-inning win over the Mets. He allowed three hits and two walks, while striking out three.

Olson was sharp across his 93 pitches but so was New York starter Sean Manaea, and the two teams entered extra innings tied 0-0 before Detroit exploded for five runs. Despite not picking up a win it's still a promising 2024 debut for Olson, who had some nice moments as a rookie last year, compiling a 3.99 ERA and 1.12 WHIP across 21 appearances (18 starts). The righty appears to be locked into a rotation spot and has a favorable matchup in his next scheduled start, which is tentatively set for Sunday against the Athletics.