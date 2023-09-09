Olson (3-7) took the loss Friday, allowing two runs on two hits and one walk over 6.2 innings against the White Sox. He struck out five.

Olson was embarked in a 0-0 pitcher's duel with White Sox starter Mike Clevinger through six but blinked in the seventh when a two-out, two-run homer by Yoan Moncada chased him from the game. The bullpen then allowed four more runs to solidify the loss for Olson. After struggling to the tune of a 5.29 ERA over his first 68 big-league innings, Olson has begun to put things together with a 1.50 ERA in his last three starts spanning 18 innings. He'll look to continue this momentum in his next start, currently scheduled to take place when the Reds come to Detroit for a mid-week three-game set.